Donegal-based engineering company seeks new recruit

Sarah Smyth

Kelly Cranes Ltd are seeking to strengthen their technical ability to service our customer needs and are presently seeking interest from suitable candidates who are interested in pursuing a career within an engineering environment.

They are seeking to recruit for their manufacturing facility in Donegal a mechanical engineering graduate. The role will suit a candidate who wishes to enhance their engineering ability in a manufacturing environment with an opportunity to improve their skills and progress their expertise at all levels of structural engineering.
While training will be provided, the candidate should have the following: A third level qualification in mechanical engineering,
experience in working with CAD, strong technical and IT skills and ability to work as part of a team.

The ideal candidate should have good communication and organisational skills.

