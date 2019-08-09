Gaoth Dobhair woman walks from Letterkenny to Gaoth Dobhair for a deserving organisation

One Gaoth Dobhair woman underwent a fifteen-hour walk from Letterkenny to Derrybeg to raise much-needed funds for Women’s Aid.

Marilyn McMahon Munro from Upper Cotteen left Letterkenny and made her way to Dunfanaghy accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Ciara, for the first part of the walk which took place on Monday, July 29.

She continued her walk via Falcarragh, Gortahork and around the coast to Derrybeg.

The Gaoth Dobhair woman has walked for charity before and is exercises regularly.

“It took around fifteen hours when you factor everything in. It was a long way but it was for a very good cause. Over the years, I have known a lot of women and men that go through it. They suffer in silence. The response from people was phenomenal,” she said.

Women across the country took part in the ‘Walk for Women 2019.’

Women's Aid has been working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children since 1974. This organisation help in making women and children safer. It provides hope and supports women. It also works for justice and social change.

Ms McMahon Munro raised around €550 for the organisation as a result of her walk. She thanked all those who supported her and generously donated money to the organisation.