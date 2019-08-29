Contact

Plan for new housing development in Donegal town receives welcome boost

Council grants extension to planning application for new development

Housing development

The housing development at Lurganboy which has been granted an extension in planning until 2021

Reporter:

Sarah Smyth

There is good news for Donegal town following confirmation that an application for a planning extension for a housing development at Lurganboy has been granted by Donegal County Council.

Permission for the development was initially granted on November 17, 2008 and was further extended until November 16, 2018. 

A decision to further extend the appropriate period as regards the planning application was made this week - the period will now cease to have effect on December 31, 2021.

The site for the new development is situated adjacent to the new Abbot plant. Abbot are in the process of creating 500 new jobs in the town.

In recent months local commentators have expressed concern about the lack of housing both for sale and rent in the town in light of the confirmed new jobs and others in the pipeline. 

Ernan McGettigan of the community chamber said: “This is great news for the town as there has been a major undersupply of housing in the town and now we have two developments in the pipeline, one on the Old Laghey Road and this other one at Lurganboy.

“We have been looking at what amounts to a ghost estate beside the brand new Abbot plant. This now will send out a good message to potential investors - Donegal is open and welcomes investment”

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher said: “This has been a great week for Donegal town - a stunning performance by Chloe Kennedy on the Rose of Tralee, the town being awarded as National Foodie Town 2019 and now this welcome news.

“This will greatly enhance the town as a good place to locate. It has excellent schools, hotels and social facilities as well as being located close to third level institutions and hospitals in both Sligo and Letterkenny.”

Permission has been granted to Axis Construction for 58 new dwelling houses and all associated site works previously approved. 

