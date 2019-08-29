Contact

Garda urge road users to drive with caution ahead of yellow weather warning

Sarah Smyth

A status yellow weather warning is in place from 6am tomorrow, Friday until 6am on Saturday morning.

Donegal gardaí have urged people to drive slowly and with caution as there could be a lot of surface water on roads. People can easily lose control of their car on wet roads and accidents can occur. 

People are urged to keep their lights on as weather will most likely be grey and dark.

Please leave extra time for your journey. 

