Hope for Donegal homeowners in mortgage arrears

Donegal householders in unsustainable mortgage arrears are availing of the Government’s Mortgage to Rent scheme, figures just released by The Housing Agency show.
The Central Bank figures for Donegal show over 1,100 family home loans in arrears for two years or more, while 13 Mortgage to Rent cases are being actively progressed.

The Government’s Mortgage to Rent scheme aims to keep homeowners with unsustainable debt in their current properties debt-free as long-term tenants of their local authority.
A recent rise in eligibility values in the county to €305,000, combined with an increased appetite from lenders to work with the scheme, could see Mortgage to Rent engagements dramatically increase in the coming months.
Lenders and funds are now showing a greater willingness to use the Mortgage to Rent scheme as an alternative to repossessing family homes, according to a prominent mortgage expert.
“My experience since Home For Life began operating last year is that both lenders and funds want to find workable solutions to mortgage arrears once and for all,” said Paul Cunningham, CEO of Home For Life, the only Government-approved private Mortgage to Rent operator.
“This means they want to do a deal with families in trouble in Donegal and move on. What we are witnessing here are changes which very much favour the Donegal householder.
“The Government has shown it is interested in developing the scheme by widening the eligibility bands by €30,000 while banks and funds have made it clear they prefer to see a solution where the householder can stay in their home paying an income-based rent.
“Neither the lenders nor the funds want to go down the repossession route and see Mortgage to Rent as playing a significant role in avoiding such outcomes.”

