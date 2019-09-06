Another motorist detected at dangerous speed on Donegal dual carriageway

Contact
Gardaí in the Letterkenny area have detected another motorist driving at high speed on the dual carriageway between the town and Manorcunningham.
The motorist was detected by the Roads Policing unit travelling at 157km/h on Thursday evening.
Two other motorists have been detected travelling at speed on the road in recent days and gardaí are warning motorists to slow down.
