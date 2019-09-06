Contact

Donegal’s Kevin Cassidy stars in new series of Underdogs

The first Underdogs programme will air on TG4 on Thursday, September 12 at 9.30pm

Kerry captain and manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Gaoth Dobhair legend and former Donegal Footballer Kevin Cassidy and former Cork Ladies Footballer Valerie Mulcahy are the management team

Staff Reporter

TG4’s legendary GAA series Underdogs is back and is putting a brand-new team of footballers together.  

A group of men who have enough skill, athleticism, and dedication to take on one of the best Gaelic football teams in the country.

This year the management team will have a new line-up, including former Kerry captain and manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Gaoth Dobhair legend and former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy and former Cork ladies footballer Valerie Mulcahy.

Last October, the Underdogs team took on the All-Ireland champions Dublin.  While they fought courageously, last year’s footballers were no match for the men from the capital. Now, a new group will be looking to get redemption for the Underdogs.  The management team have to put a panel of footballers together that have the potential to take on an inter-county team within a few months. The only rule is that these players can never have played Gaelic football at a senior inter-county championship level.

Club footballers from across the country came to the trials to see if they have what it takes to make the Underdogs Team of 2019.  Are they the best footballers that never made it onto their county team?

Some players will be chosen to go on this incredible journey where they will be trained and managed by legends of the game, others will have to go home.  Each week management will have to drop one or more of the players from the Underdogs camp, as only 28 can come with them to play the ultimate match at the end of October.

The first Underdogs programme will air on TG4 on Thursday, September 12 at 9.30pm.  

The details for the Underdogs final match will be announced at a later date, including the opposition team, throw-in time and venue. The game will be broadcast live on TG4's GAA Beo on Saturday, October 26.  

