Contact

1562146093088
1452794778036
1452599028110

Search our Archive

Donegal TD wants beef crisis talks to resume

Charlie McConalogue has called on minister to immediately resume the second round of talks

Donegal TD seeks aid for tillage farmers

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Comments 0

Donegal TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD, has called on the Minister for Agriculture to immediately resume the second round of talks to address the beef crisis.

The talks are set to resume this Monday and Mr McConalogue said: "The Minister must immediately resume talks. Waiting until Monday to reconvene a second round of talks is unacceptable and will benefit no one. We need to recommence talks straight away while the momentum is there.

 “On Wednesday the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee passed our Fianna Fáil proposal mandating the Minister for Agriculture to seek the immediate resumption of talks and calling for meat processors to demonstrate a willingness to address these issues as part of a renewed talks process.  The Committee also unanimously agreed the necessity for retailers to be included in talks. 

 “The Minister has chosen to ignore the will of the committee that talks should reconvene. There is a lack of real urgency from the Minister and I am calling on him to rethink his decision and start talks today,” he said.

More News

Cork Live

In-depth, insightful, in your area

Buy Subscribe Discover more

Buy an online edition of Cork Live today to read our newspaper page by page.

Buy Now

Sign up for our daily newsletter today to keep up with the latest local news and events.

Subscribe Now
1441986986367
1441987064261


Get in touch with the team at DonegalLive.ie at news@donegallive.ie

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie