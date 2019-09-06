Donegal TD wants beef crisis talks to resume

Donegal TD and Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD, has called on the Minister for Agriculture to immediately resume the second round of talks to address the beef crisis.

The talks are set to resume this Monday and Mr McConalogue said: "The Minister must immediately resume talks. Waiting until Monday to reconvene a second round of talks is unacceptable and will benefit no one. We need to recommence talks straight away while the momentum is there.

“On Wednesday the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee passed our Fianna Fáil proposal mandating the Minister for Agriculture to seek the immediate resumption of talks and calling for meat processors to demonstrate a willingness to address these issues as part of a renewed talks process. The Committee also unanimously agreed the necessity for retailers to be included in talks.

“The Minister has chosen to ignore the will of the committee that talks should reconvene. There is a lack of real urgency from the Minister and I am calling on him to rethink his decision and start talks today,” he said.