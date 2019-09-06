Delays on major Donegal road following collision

Contact

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There are delays on the main road between Derry and Letterkenny this afternoon following a road traffic collision.

The road is closed near Newtowncunningham but is expected to reopen soon.

Emergency services including a number of ambulances attended the scene. A Garda spokesman said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the road is expected to reopen as soon as possible.

