Delays on major Donegal road following collision

Contact
There are delays on the main road between Derry and Letterkenny this afternoon following a road traffic collision.
The road is closed near Newtowncunningham but is expected to reopen soon.
Emergency services including a number of ambulances attended the scene. A Garda spokesman said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the road is expected to reopen as soon as possible.
More News
NEWS
The beautiful new Tunnel Tigers monument which was unveiled at a special ceremony in Dungloe on Wednesday afternoon PICTURE: BRENDAN 'TINY' VAUGHAN
NEWS
Cork Live
In-depth, insightful, in your area
Buy Subscribe Discover more
Buy an online edition of Cork Live today to read our newspaper page by page.
Sign up for our daily newsletter today to keep up with the latest local news and events.