The weather in Donegal - Sunday, September 9

Today will see a few bright spells, but mostly cloudy. Scattered outbreaks of drizzle and light rain, mainly on coasts and hills, but some good dry spells also. Later in the afternoon or evening, the rain will become more persistent.
Top temperatures 16 to 18 C., in moderate southwest breezes.
Tonight will be breezy and wet for a time with some heavy bursts of rain locally. But drying out later, with the rain clearing to the east. Some clear spells developing and just the odd light shower. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.
Tomorrow will be a bright, fresh day with sunny spells and scattered light showers. Top temperatures of 14 or 15 C, in moderate northwesterly breezes.
The beautiful new Tunnel Tigers monument which was unveiled at a special ceremony in Dungloe on Wednesday afternoon PICTURE: BRENDAN 'TINY' VAUGHAN
