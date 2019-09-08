Appeal for information following the discovery of the body of a man in Cork

Gardaí at Anglesea Street in Cork are appealing for information following the discovery of the body of a man in his fifties in a house on the Bandon Road, Cork City.

Investigating officers are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday, September 2 and Saturday, September 7 2019 and to anyone who may have dashcam footage to please contact the incident room at Anglesea Street on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The body of the deceased was removed this evening to the morgue at Cork University Hospital. A post mortem examination is due to be carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan today.