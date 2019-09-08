Replacement of water mains in West Donegal to take until March

Contact

Work on the replacement of water mains in West Donegal is to begin this week

Replacement of water mains in Gortahork and Falcarragh will take up to March, a local councillor has said.

Irish Water has outlined details of the Water Leakage Reduction Programme for Gortahork and Falcarragh at a meeting on Friday.

Work is due to start on the mains replacement this week. There have been regular losses of water supply to the area in recent years due to burst pipes.

Some 1,750m of mains will be replaced in the Gortahork area and will take until March 2020 to complete. Around 1,600m in Falcarragh have been identified as the worst affected and these works are due to be completed by Jan 2020.

Cllr Noreen McGarvey welcomed the news: “We are all too aware of the problems and distress the recent burst pipes have caused to residents and businesses in the Falcarragh and Gortahork areas. It is welcome news that Irish Water together with Donegal County Council have fast-tracked their programme and are in a position to commence works on the Gortahork scheme this coming week and the Falcarragh scheme due to start in October.”

Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey said Farran Construction Ltd outlined the timetable of the works and have advised that it will be necessary to introduce some road closures, reduced traffic access and planned outages of water. All of which will be advised in advance to the local residents and businesses.

Cllr Mc Garvey also acknowledged the work done by the teams on the ground who often worked unsociable hours to restore services during the months when the burst pipes occurred.

“I fully understand the implications for business and households during the periods when water was off due to the bursts so I will be asking Donegal County Council to consider a reduction in rates for those affected.”

