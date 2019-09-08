Contact

Body of woman recovered from Donegal river following search

The body of a woman in her 60s has been recovered near Stranorlar

Rescue 118 unable to land at Sligo University Hospital due to helipad issues

File image: Resuce 118 on a mission in Donegal

The body of a woman has been recovered from the River Finn this morning.

The recovery was made at Drumboe, Stranorlar after an extensive search overnight in the town.

The Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter was involved in the search was which coordinated by gardaí and also involved Coast Guard units.

The body of a woman in her 60s was recovered from the water.  Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of sudden death.

The body has been removed to the mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital and a post mortem will take place.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

