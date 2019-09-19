TD questions Garda commissioner over the future of policing in Donegal

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has spent his first day as a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality questioning Garda Commissioner Harris on his new policing model which is to be rolled out over the next few years.

Deputy Pringle questioned the Garda commissioner focusing on the effects the new model will have on policing in Donegal.

“My questions focused mainly on how policing in Donegal will change as the new policing model is introduced. Firstly, there’s the issue of response times for armed support reportedly up to three-hours long which should be addressed as a matter of priority in the new policing model.

“I also asked in the context of the Joint Policing Committees if any were consulted during the process and I was disappointed to hear they weren’t despite the new policing plan focusing on greater community policing.

“The issue of policing the night time economy was brought up and I gave him an example in Donegal where only one Garda would be on hand to monitor night clubs instead of there being two or three to control a crowd of up to 300 people. A single guard is not safe for the Garda patrolling let alone for all those attending the club.

“Brexit will inevitably increase demands on policing for various reasons predominantly due to border crossings of goods and people. Donegal has now been lumped in with Sligo and Leitrim and will no longer be in the Division with the other Border counties. I expressed my concerns about this as well as the level of preparation within the force ahead of Brexit.

“Finally I questioned the issue of equipment not being available on time for trained gardaí despite the force size increasing. We should be able to expect that gardaí can start their work as soon as they are trained and I was reassured that the Commissioner is dealing with this.

“Overall any reform should focus on increasing community policing which my examples to Commissioner Harris revealed. Since the recession community policing has been decimated alongside significant closures of Garda stations. People are feeling more vulnerable in rural Ireland and the new model should be cognisant of that.

“I welcome any reform of the current system which seeks to do that and which commissioner Harris has confirmed is the intent. I also welcome the reform’s attempt to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy however, implementation will be key. I believe it is worth giving it a year or two to see if it’s working and I look forward to keeping in touch with the Commissioner over the ongoing implementation of the new model as part of my role in the Justice Committee programme.”



